Giorgia Meloni set to be Italy's most far-right prime minister since Mussolini -- exit poll

(CNN) Italy will be led by the most far-right government since the fascist era of Benito Mussolini, early exit polls suggest.

Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party -- whose origins lie in post-war fascism -- were on track to win the vote in Sunday's general election, according to the Rai exit poll.

As the leader of a far-right coalition -- whose partners include Matteo Salvini's League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia -- Meloni, a 45-year-old Euroskeptic firebrand, is now set to become Italy's first female prime minister.

