Matt Cardy/Getty Images
CNN  — 

The British pound fell to a new record all-time low against the US dollar of $1.035 on Monday, plummeting more than 4%.

The slide came as trading opened in Asia and Australia on Monday, extending a 2.6% dive from Friday — and spurring predictions the pound could plunge to parity with the US dollar in the coming months.

The unprecedented currency slump follows British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng’s announcement on Friday the United Kingdom would impose the biggest tax cuts in 50 years at the same time as boosting spending.

In this photo illustration, British currency in the form of two one pound coins rest atop a Bank of England ten pound note featuring an image of Queen Elizabeth II as a leading think tank predicts that surging rates of inflation and weak economic growth in the country could contribute towards a recession, with many households slipping into poverty on 10th May, 2022 in Leeds, United Kingdom. The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (Niesr) has said that a "combination of shocks" could leave the incomes of some "permanently lower".
Daniel Harvey Gonzalez/In Pictures/Getty Images

“We have to unleash the power of the private sector,” Kwarteng said.

The new tax-slashing fiscal measures, which include scrapping plans for rising corporation tax and slashing the cap on bankers’ bonuses, have been criticized as “trickle-down economics” by the opposition Labour party and even lambasted by members of the Chancellor’s own Conservative party.

Former Tory chancellor Lord Ken Clarke criticized the tax cuts on Sunday, saying it could lead to the collapse of the pound.

“I’m afraid that’s the kind of thing that’s usually tried in Latin American countries without success,” Clarke said in an interview with BBC radio.

Souvenir stall selling souvenirs and flags for one pound, now selling for £1.50 which is illustrative of inflation and the cost of living crisis on 23rd August 2022 in London, United Kingdom. The term cost of living crisis comes from a fall in income that the UK has experienced since 2021. It is being caused by a combination of high inflation which is above wage increases alongside tax increases that have squeezed incomes for many people and households. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)
Mike Kemp/In Pictures/Getty Images

The pound has been hammered by a string of weak economic data, but also the steep ascent of the US dollar, a safe haven investment that sees inflows in times of uncertainty.

But the economic outlook in the UK means the pound is suffering more than most, in the face of a disastrous energy crunch and the highest inflation among G7 nations.

The previous record low for the British pound against the US dollar was 37 years ago on February 25, 1985, when 1 pound was worth $1.054.