South Korea's Yoon says 'untrue' media reports damage alliance amid hot mic controversy

Seoul, South Korea (Reuters) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday "untrue" media reports over his remarks threatened to damage relations with the United States after he was caught cursing on a hot mic during his visit to New York last week.

A series of gaffes and controversies overshadowed Yoon's first major overseas tour which also included Britain and Canada, sending his ratings plunging and inviting scathing criticism from some lawmakers even within his own party.

In the highest profile controversy, Yoon was caught cursing on a hot mic as he left an event in New York on Wednesday after a brief chat with US President Joe Biden

Opposition lawmakers accused Yoon of insulting Biden and disgracing South Korea as local media initially reported Yoon was saying Biden would be embarrassed if the US Congress did not pass a bill relating to funding of a global initiative.

"What an embarrassment ... if these bastards refuse to approve it in parliament," Yoon told Foreign Minister Park Jin in a video aired by South Korean broadcasters, which went viral on social media.

