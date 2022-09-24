Reports of sea turtle poaching are on the decline, study says

(CNN) A new study says that the risk poaching poses to endangered sea turtles is on the decline -- although data on the subject is scarce.

The study, published on September 7 in Global Change Biology, used a meta-analysis of documents published in the last three decades to estimate the number of sea turtles killed illegally over that time period. A research team led by Jesse Senko, the study's lead author and an assistant research professor and senior sustainability scientist at Arizona State University, pored through peer-reviewed studies and media reports about sea turtle poaching, and conducted surveys with experts.

They found that reports of sea turtle poaching had declined 28% from the 2000s to the 2010s, which Senko called "a really encouraging sign."

"We didn't really expect that, in part because we had more information for the 2010s," Senko told CNN. "We found more info in the 2010s than in the 90s or 2000s combined. Yet, we found a decrease."

"What we believe that's saying is that this is not an artifact of available info, in fact there probably is a global decrease in consumption."

