(CNN) The Central Tonga Islands welcomed the birth of a new baby -- a baby island, that is.

The new baby island emerged in the southwest Pacific Ocean, where underwater volcanoes are plentiful. One of these submerged volcanoes awoke on September 10, spewing lava, steam, and ash, according to a statement from the NASA Earth Observatory.

Just eleven hours after the volcano began to erupt, a new island had emerged above the water's surface, says NASA, which captured images of the nascent island with satellites.

The newborn island grew quickly in size, according to NASA. On September 14, researchers at Tonga Geological Services estimated the island covered just 4,000 square meters -- around one acre.

