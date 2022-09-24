Photos: Fiona slams Canada's Atlantic coast

Hurricane Fiona, now referred to as a post-tropical cyclone, made landfall in Nova Scotia early Saturday, hitting the region with heavy rain, flooding and high winds.

"This could be a landmark event for Canada in terms of intensity of a tropical cyclone," and it could even become Canada's version of Superstorm Sandy, Canadian Hurricane Centre manager Chris Fogarty said Friday. In 2012, Sandy affected 24 states and all of the eastern seaboard, causing an estimated $78.7 billion in damage.

Fiona weakened slightly on Friday to a Category 2 storm yet is still expected to bring damaging storm surges, heavy rain and severe wind. Fiona had strengthened to a Category 4 storm after tearing through the Caribbean.