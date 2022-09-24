Photos: Fiona slams Canada's Atlantic coast

In pictures: Fiona slams Canada's Atlantic coast

Updated 4:20 PM EDT, Sat September 24, 2022

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press/AP
Waves pound the shores of Eastern Passage, Nova Scotia, as Fiona made landfall on Saturday, September 24.

Hurricane Fiona, now referred to as a post-tropical cyclone, made landfall in Nova Scotia early Saturday, hitting the region with heavy rain, flooding and high winds.

"This could be a landmark event for Canada in terms of intensity of a tropical cyclone," and it could even become Canada's version of Superstorm Sandy, Canadian Hurricane Centre manager Chris Fogarty said Friday. In 2012, Sandy affected 24 states and all of the eastern seaboard, causing an estimated $78.7 billion in damage.

Fiona weakened slightly on Friday to a Category 2 storm yet is still expected to bring damaging storm surges, heavy rain and severe wind. Fiona had strengthened to a Category 4 storm after tearing through the Caribbean.

A man clears limbs and debris from his street in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday.
Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press/AP
Residents stand in floodwaters following the passing of Fiona on Saturday in Shediac, New Brunswick.
Greg Locke/Reuters
Workers lift a downed wire to allow machinery to access fallen trees in Halifax on Saturday.
Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press/AP
A sailboat lies washed up on shore Saturday in Shearwater, Nova Scotia.
Eric Martyn/Reuters
Georgina Scott surveys the damage on her street in Halifax on Saturday.
Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press/AP
Restaurant tables are turned upside down in Halifax ahead of Fiona on Friday, September 23.
Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press/AP
Francis Bruhm places sandbags around the doors of the Nova Scotia Power building in Halifax on Friday.
Ingrid Bulmer/Reuters
A pedestrian shields themselves with an umbrella while walking along the Halifax waterfront on Friday.
Darren Calabrese/AP
