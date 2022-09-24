(CNN) Visitors at the Virginia Zoo had the experience of a lifetime after a giraffe unexpectedly gave birth in front of them.

The newborn calf was born at 122 pounds and stood six feet tall; fitting, given giraffes are the world's tallest mammals.

Tisa is "healthy and full of personality," says the zoo. Shortly after she was born, guests were able to watch the newborn stand and start to nurse.

And as of September 19, she's already learning to run, says the news release.

Imara and the baby's father, Billy, were paired based on a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquarium's Species Survival Plan, the zoo explained. Because the species is endangered, "the birth of this newest calf is especially important."

With Tisa included, the Virginia Zoo is now home to a total of five giraffes.