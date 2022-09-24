Russian teenager banned from tennis for nine months following anti-doping breach

(CNN) A 14-year-old Russian tennis player has been banned from the sport for nine months following an anti-doping breach, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has said in a statement on Friday.

The ITIA said the player, who will not be named because of their age, had tested positive for Meldonium -- a metabolic modulator -- at a tournament in January.

The statement said the player had admitted to a breach of the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP) rules.

"Due to the player's age, level and lack of access to Anti-Doping education, the sanction was set at nine months, backdated to the date of the player's Provisional Suspension (5 March 2022)," the statement read.

"This means that the player is ineligible to compete in or attend any tennis events authorised, organised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of the sport until 4 December 2022."

