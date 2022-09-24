FIDE reprimands Magnus Carlsen for quitting match after one move but 'shares his deep concerns' about cheating in chess

(CNN) The International Chess Federation (FIDE) reprimanded former world champion Magnus Carlsen for resigning from an online chess match against fellow grandmaster Hans Niemann after just one move but added that it shared the world No.1's "deep concerns about the damage that cheating brings to chess."

"We strongly believe that there were better ways to handle this situation," FIDE said in a statement released on Friday.

"The World Champion has a moral responsibility attached to his status, since he is viewed as a global ambassador of the game. His actions impact the reputation of his colleagues, sportive results, and eventually can be damaging to our game."

The two players were participating in the Julius Baer Generation Cup on Monday when Carlsen turned off his screen and left the match without explanation.

Earlier this month, the Norwegian withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup in Saint Louis following his surprise defeat against American star Niemann -- the first time he has withdrawn from a tournament in his career, according to chess24.

