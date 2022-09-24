(CNN) In front of the largest-ever crowd for a Women's Super League match, Arsenal defeated its archrival Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 on a historic day for women's football in England.

The attendance record was another significant development in a record-breaking year for women's football, with attendance records also broken at the Women's European Championships and women's Champions League.

Arsenal put on a show from the very start for all 47, 367 fans packed inside the Emirates Stadium, with a goal for Beth Mead after just five minutes, before Vivianne Miedema added another two goals either side of Raffaele Souza's header to complete the rout.

"First of all thank you to the fans for coming. We put on a show and I hope they enjoyed it," Arsenal's captain Kim Little told the BBC.

"You're so aware of it, you can hear it now. It makes a big difference and in the summer the England girls felt it. I'm just happy we were able to put on a performance."

