CNN —

Louise Fletcher, the actress who won an Academy Award for playing villainous Nurse Ratched in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” died Friday in France, according to her agent David Shaul. She was 88.

Shaul said Fletcher died of “natural causes,” without providing further details. She was surrounded by family at her home in Montdurausse.

Shaul, who said he worked with Fletcher over the past few decades, said she lived in a converted a 300-year-old farmhouse there and also had a residence in Los Angeles.

“France was her favorite place on the planet; she built a home in a beautiful place that she loved,” he said.

“Her talent was gigantic,” Shaul said. “She was a great woman – what a career. What an awesome human being, too. It’s a terrible loss for everyone and her family and entertainment. From a personal level – it’s just sad.”