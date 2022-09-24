CNN —

Super Typhoon Noru, known locally as Super Typhoon Karding, is approaching the northern Philippines and is expected to make landfall late Sunday afternoon local time.

The storm rapidly intensified in the early hours of Sunday, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, strengthening from a 140 kph (85 mph) typhoon to a 250 kph (155 mph) super typhoon in just six hours.

The forecast from JTWC sees further strengthening in the hours leading up to landfall and the storm is projected to be the equivalent of a Category 5 typhoon by the time it hits Luzon.

The super typhoon is forecast to bring large waves and storm surge, torrential rains, and winds in excess of 200 kph to Luzon over the next 24 hours.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has issued a signal warning level four for the Polillo Islands in anticipation of extensive damage.

Level two and three warnings are in place for much of Luzon, including metro Manila.