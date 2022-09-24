(CNN) Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has warned that climate change will not spare other countries the sort of disaster that left up to one third of his country underwater and millions of its children at risk of water-borne diseases.

He told the United Nations General Assembly on Friday to come together and "act now" before it's too late.

"One thing is very clear, what happened in Pakistan will not stay in Pakistan," Sharif told world leaders.

"For 40 days and 40 nights, a biblical flood poured down, smashing centuries of weather records, challenging everything we knew about disaster and how to manage it," Sharif said.

He went on to give first-hand detail of the scale and magnitude of the catastrophe facing his country, where floods caused by record monsoon rains and melting glaciers have killed more than 1,600 people since June.

