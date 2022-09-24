Seoul (CNN) North Korea has fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the waters off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, according to officials in both South Korea and Japan.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, Japan's Ministry of Defense and the Japanese Prime Minister's Office all said the launch of a possible ballistic missile had been detected.

Japan's Coast Guard sent an alert out to vessels at 6:56 a.m. local time Sunday (5:56 p.m. eastern time Saturday).

"Vessels are advised to pay attention to further information and if they see any falling objects, please do not approach them and report relevant information to the Japan Coast Guard," it said.

In an update 15 minutes later it said the missile is believed to have landed in the sea.

Read More