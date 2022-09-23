A New Jersey high school football player dies nearly two weeks after he was 'critically injured' in a game, school district says

(CNN) A high school football player died nearly two weeks after he was "critically injured" during a football game, the Linden, New Jersey, Public School District said in a statement.

Xavier McClain,16, was a sophomore playing for the Linden Tigers varsity boys football team when he suffered a head injury during a game on September 9, Linden Mayor Derek Armstead told CNN.

Xavier's parents told CNN affiliate WABC-TV they regularly attended their son's games but missed the one where he was injured -- something they say they will have to live with.

"He was in every sport, social, bright, gifted, and talented," Lisa McClain, the teen's mother, told the affiliate. "And I'm never going to see him graduate from high school."

"He was only sixteen, he had his whole life ahead of him," said his father, Norm McClain, adding that he hopes such an injury does not happen to any other player.

Read More