3,000-year-old canoe found in Wisconsin's Lake Mendota is the oldest ever found in Great Lakes region

(CNN) A dugout canoe used by indigenous people 3,000 years ago recently recovered from Wisconsin's Lake Mendota is the oldest canoe ever found in the Great Lakes region, the Wisconsin Historical Society said Thursday.

The canoe, which was found in pieces in the lake bed, was removed in collaboration with Wisconsin's Native Nations, the historical society said in a news release

According to the historical society, the canoe, which was carved from a single piece of white oak and is 14.5 feet long, was discovered near where a 1,200-year-old fully intact canoe was found last November.

The process to preserve the canoe is expected to take two years.

"Members from the Ho-Chunk Nation and Bad River Tribe were present at the canoe recovery," the historical society said in the news release.

