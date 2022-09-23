Alabama halts execution at last minute on Thursday after determining it could not be completed by a midnight deadline, officials say

(CNN) The state of Alabama halted the execution of an inmate Thursday evening due to an inability to meet protocols before a midnight deadline, officials say.

"Due to the time constraints resulting in the lateness of the court proceedings, the execution was called off once it was determined the condemned's veins could not be accessed in accordance with our protocol before the expiration of the death warrant," said Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm, according to AL.com. Miller has been returned to his cell on death row, Hamm said.

Hamm met with the victims' families to notify them of the cancellation before meeting with the press, Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement obtained by CNN.

"Despite the circumstances that led to the cancellation of this execution, nothing will change the fact that a jury heard the evidence of this case and made a decision. It does not change the fact that Mr. Miller never disputed his crimes. And it does not change the fact that three families still grieve," Ivey said.

The execution "will be reset at the earliest opportunity," according to the statement.

On Monday, a federal district court judge had blocked the state from putting Miller to death by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia -- an execution method never before used in the US that critics and experts say has yet to be proven humane or effective despite the claims of its proponents, who argue it could be safer, easier and cheaper than lethal injection.

The order came after Miller sued the commissioner of the Alabama Department of Corrections, the state attorney general and his warden, alleging corrections officials were moving to execute him by lethal injection after losing paperwork in which he claimed to have chosen to die by breathing nitrogen gas.

The failure to honor his request, Miller's complaint said, violated his constitutional rights.

State officials -- who suggested Miller made no such choice and that they had no record of his preference -- indicated in court filings they were not ready to use nitrogen hypoxia, which Alabama approved as an alternative execution method in 2018.

The department had "completed many of the preparations necessary for conducting executions by nitrogen hypoxia," but its protocol was "not yet complete," it told CNN last week in a statement. "Once the nitrogen hypoxia protocol is complete, (department) personnel will need sufficient time to be thoroughly trained before an execution can be conducted using this method."

SCOTUS vacated injunction stopping execution

State officials appealed the district court judge's order, asking the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit to allow it to move ahead with Miller's execution by lethal injection.

The Eleventh Circuit upheld the lower court's order, writing in a 32-page ruling that the district court had found it was "substantially likely that Mr. Miller submitted a timely election form even though the State says that it does not have any physical record of a form."

"The State does not challenge that factual finding, and has completely failed to argue (much less show) that it will suffer irreparable harm," the order said.

State officials appealed to the US Supreme Court, which in a Thursday night order ruled the execution could move forward.

The claims of those who back executions by nitrogen gas might sound appealing, considering states' continued problems obtaining the drugs for lethal injections and with recent executions deemed botched, either because an inmate suffered inordinately or because the process deviated from officials' prescribed protocol

But critics and experts reject those arguments, saying there is no proof executions by nitrogen hypoxia would adhere to inmates' constitutional protection against cruel and unusual punishment because it has never been used and could never be ethically tested.

But inmates like Miller are opting for the unproven method due to concerns over the level of pain they might suffer during lethal injection, Robert Dunham, of the Death Penalty Information Center, told CNN: "They are opting for a method that they hope will not be torturous over a method that they are certain will be torturous."