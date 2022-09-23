‘He’s going to leave a big void’: Roger Federer takes to court for final time as storied career comes to a close

By Ben Morse, CNN
Published 5:10 AM EDT, Fri September 23, 2022
Roger Federer hits a backhand during the Wimbledon final in 2017.
Federer was born in Basel, Switzerland, on August 9, 1981. <a href="https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10154323829644941&set=pb.100044496786854.-2207520000.." target="_blank" target="_blank">He posted this photo</a> to his Facebook account in 2016.
A teenage Federer hits a shot while on his way to winning the junior title at Wimbledon in 1998.
Federer with his parents, Robert and Lynette, in 1998.
Federer hits a forehand at Wimbledon in 2003. He would go on to win the tournament, his first grand slam title.
Federer and Serena Williams pose with their Wimbledon trophies in 2003.
Federer celebrates after defeating Lleyton Hewitt to win his first US Open in 2004.
Federer signs a camera after a French Open match in 2005.
Federer, top, plays Andy Roddick during the 2005 Wimbledon final. Federer won five straight Wimbledons from 2003-2007.
Federer and Andre Agassi hit balls on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in 2005. It was ahead of a tournament in Dubai.
Federer and his future wife, Mirka, hang out in Paris together. She was also a professional tennis player. They were married in 2009.
Federer kisses his trophy after he defeated Agassi to win the 2005 US Open.
Federer sits next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at a Marc Jacobs fashion show in New York in 2006.
Federer and Rafael Nadal play an exhibition on a half-clay, half-grass match in Spain in 2007. Federer has excelled on grass his entire career. Nadal is widely known as the "King of Clay."
Federer holds up his trophy to the crowd after winning his fifth straight Wimbledon in 2007.
Federer and Stanislas Wawrinka celebrate after they won Olympic gold in doubles in 2008.
Federer returns a shot to Novak Djokovic during a match in Monaco in 2008.
Nadal consoles Federer after defeating him in the 2009 Australian Open final. The two rivals pushed each other throughout the careers.
Federer falls to his knees after winning the French Open in 2009. The elusive title completed the career grand slam for Federer.
Federer plays a shot in the 2009 Wimbledon final.
Federer celebrates after winning Wimbledon in 2009. It was his 15th major title, which at the time was the most ever for a men's tennis player.
Federer poses with children in Kore Roba, Ethiopia, while visiting a school funded by his charity, the Roger Federer Foundation, in 2010.
Federer plays Andy Murray in the final of the Australian Open in 2010.
Federer greets Britain's Queen Elizabeth II while she attended Wimbledon in 2010.
Federer serves during the Australian Open in 2011. He won the tournament six times in his career.
After winning a tournament in Switzerland, Federer poses with ball boys and girls as they pick up slices of pizza in 2011. Federer, who once worked as a ball boy in Basel, hosted the pizza party.
Federer walks off the court with Murray after Murray defeated him in the final of the 2012 Olympics in London.
Federer walks onto the court for a match at the ATP World Tour Finals in 2013.
Federer signs autographs for fans in Shanghai, China, in 2013.
Federer falls over during his Wimbledon semifinal match against Milos Raonic in 2016. He had been struggling with a knee injury that year, and he hurt it again during the loss to Raonic.
Federer and Murray play a charity match on a raft in Zurich, Switzerland, in 2017.
Federer won the Australian Open in 2017, defeating Nadal in the final. It was his first grand slam title since coming off knee surgery.
Federer practices in Indian Wells, California, in 2017.
Federer is watched by his wife, Mirka, and their four children after winning Wimbledon in 2017. Federer has two sets of twins: identical twin girls and fraternal twin boys.
Federer tears up next to Martin Cilic after winning the 2018 Australian Open. It was the last grand slam title of his career.
Federer plays a backhand to Nadal during a French Open semifinal in 2019.
Federer and Williams take a selfie after competing together in mixed doubles in 2019.
Federer leaves Centre Court at Wimbledon after losing in the quarterfinals in 2021.
Federer and Djokovic attend centenary celebrations at Wimbledon in July.
Federer announced this month that his appearance at the Laver Cup would be the last match of his professional career.
Federer acknowledges the crowd after a Laver Cup practice session in London.
CNN  — 

After more than 1,500 matches, 103 singles titles and 20 grand slams, it is time for Roger Federer’s last dance.

The tennis great will take to the court for the final time to play with longtime friend and rival Rafael Nadal in a doubles match in the Laver Cup at London’s O2 Arena on Friday before hanging up his racket for good.

Following 24 years of excellence on the court, Federer will retire as one of the best to ever grace the sport, beloved by both his competitors and fans alike.

And ahead of his final competitive appearance, some of his toughest opponents over the years, who he’s beaten and – more infrequently – lost too, have been paying their respects.

Federer practices at the O2 Arena.
Federer practices at the O2 Arena.
James Manning/PA Images/Getty Images

“He’s got many sports fans to start following tennis,” three-time grand slam winner Andy Murray told CNN Sport. “He’s one of the most popular athletes across all sports because of the way he’s gone about his business on the court and off it, and yeah, he’s going to leave a big void and tennis will definitely miss him.”

Twenty-one-time grand slam winner Novak Djokovic echoed Murray’s sentiment, highlighting Federer’s wider impact. “As a tennis fan, not just his as his rival and tennis player, I’m grateful for everything he has done for our sport.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Roger Federer of Switzerland kisses the trophy as he celebrates victory after the Gentlemen's Singles final against Marin Cilic of Croatia on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 16, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Roger Federer of Switzerland kisses the trophy as he celebrates victory after the Gentlemen's Singles final against Marin Cilic of Croatia on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 16, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Roger Federer, a genius who made tennis look effortless

“He’s brought so much attention, positive attention for our sport on and off the court and brought a lot of other sports fans to watch tennis, so his contribution has been huge. His impact was huge on my own career, I became a better player because of the rivalry that I had with him over the years,” Djokovic told CNN Sport. “I’m sure that his iconic career will live for a very long time and will be remembered in the most positive way by many people.”

Although he’s not been able to feature as much as he would have liked in recent years, Federer’s presence has loomed large.

Having made his Tour debut in 1998, he became one of tennis’ most dominant players for over two decades, setting records in Tour wins and men’s grand slam singles titles.

In his long and storied career, Federer also spent a record 237 consecutive weeks at the top of the world rankings between 2004 and 2008. And before his last match, he said his longevity at the top is something he’s proud of.

Federer plays a backhand during the quarterfinals of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Federer plays a backhand during the quarterfinals of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Tolga Adanali/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

“I was famous for being quite erratic at the beginning of my career. If you remember, I was famous for being not so consistent. To then become one of the most consistent players ever is quite a shock to me, as well,” Federer told the media on Thursday.

“That has been a great accomplishment for me, personally. People can judge if they think that’s the case too, but for me, that is something I have really enjoyed and that I have been able to stay at the top for so long and compete for any tournament I would enter and really go out there and say: ‘I hope I can win the tournament,’ for 15-plus years.

“I think looking back that has a special meaning to me because I always looked to the Michael Schumachers, Tiger Woods, all the other guys that stayed for so long at the top that I didn’t understand how they did it. Next thing you know, you’re part of that group, and it’s been a great feeling.”

While both Djokovic and Nadal have overtaken Federer’s record of men’s grand slam singles titles, the Swiss has remained a fan favorite due to his elegance and grace on and off the court.

The 41-year-old’s appearances have been limited in recent years due to injuries, having to undergo multiple knee surgeries the past few years, and his last outing a straight-sets defeat against Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon last year.

He said he had still planned to make a return to the sport next year as recently as two months ago before arriving at the decision to retire.

Federer said he had to obtain permission from Team Europe captain Björn Borg and tournament organizers to play in just the one doubles match at the Laver Cup – which sees teams from Europe and the rest of the world go head-to-head in nine singles and three doubles matches over the course of three days.

Federer poses with Nadal, Djokovic and Murray following a practice session ahead of the 2022 Laver Cup.
Federer poses with Nadal, Djokovic and Murray following a practice session ahead of the 2022 Laver Cup.
Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images for Laver Cup

“Super special playing with Rafa [Nadal], feels really different, you know?” Federer said at the press conference on Thursday. “Also, just walking out on court and having the chance to play with the likes of Rafa or Novak [Djokovic] also in the past has been an amazing experience for me, so to be able to do that one more time, I’m sure it’s going to be wonderful.”

Nadal told the press conference on Thursday that he was “super excited” for Friday’s doubles match.

“After all the amazing things that we share together on and off court, [to] be part of this historic moment, going to be something yeah, amazing and unforgettable for me,” Nadal said, “and yeah, super excited, I hope I can have a good time, play at a decent level and hopefully together we can create a good moment and maybe win a match.”

Federer will play on Friday night in the doubles match before Italy’s Matteo Berrettini takes the Swiss’ spot on Team Europe for the rest of the competition. The Laver Cup was founded by Federer in 2017 and is named after Australian great Rod Laver.

And for the man himself, who will undoubtedly receive a hero’s send-off from the adoring crowd in London when he faces Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe with Nadal, Federer admitted that he would miss tennis.

Federer takes a selfie with his Team Europe teammates ahead of the 2022 Laver Cup.
Federer takes a selfie with his Team Europe teammates ahead of the 2022 Laver Cup.
Cameron Smith/Getty Images

“I love tennis, everything about it,” he said. “I will miss the competition, the fans cheering for or against me.

“They’ve usually been with me all the way, so it’s been great. I can always travel, so I will not miss that, but I love going on tour also at the second part of my career with my family – it’s been wonderful.”

He added: “You always want to play forever. I love being out on court, I love playing against the guys and I love traveling. I never really felt like it was that hard for me to do – of winning, learn from losing – it was all perfect.

“I love my career from every angle. That’s the bitter part [of retiring]. The sweet part was that I know everybody has to do it at one point. Everybody has to leave the game. It’s been a great, great journey. For that, I’m really grateful.”

CNN’s George Ramsay contributed to this report.