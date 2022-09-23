Tom Brady hails Aaron Rodgers as an 'amazing player' before the two go head-to-head

(CNN) Tom Brady has said he "love(s)" watching Aaron Rodgers play ahead of the two veteran quarterbacks facing each other on Sunday.

It will be the third time since signing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that Brady has gone head-to-head with Rodgers, with the Bucs defeating the Green Bay Packers in the teams' two previous meetings -- including in the 2021 NFC Championship.

"He's an amazing player, has been for a long time," Brady told reporters when asked about facing Rodgers, with whom he partnered on the golf course earlier this year for The Match

"I love watching him play, and he's from California, too, so I feel like we always have a little bit of a connection.

"He's an older guy now. He's been a great player in the same place for a long time. There definitely are some challenges with that, but he's navigated them pretty well and has done a great job, leads the team. They've won a lot of games since he's been there."

