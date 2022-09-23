Albert Pujols becomes the 4th player in MLB history to hit 700 career home runs

(CNN) With back-to-back home runs Friday, St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols became the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to hit 700 career home runs.

After hitting his 699th career homer in the 3rd inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pujols hit a three-run blast in his next at-bat in the 4th inning to achieve baseball immortality.

Dodger Stadium erupted in cheers as Pujols rounded the bases, and his Cardinals teammates came to greet him outside the dugout as he crossed home plate. Pujols saluted the crowd and Dodgers players showed their respect to the 42-year-old legend.

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. It was Pujols' 700th career home run.

Pujols joins Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth and Hank Aaron as the only players to hit 700 home runs or more in their careers.

Pujols is also the second player in MLB history to join the 3,000-hit and 700-home run club, along with Aaron.

Read More