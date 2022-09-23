Fears of a third Intifada as Palestinian deaths reach 7-year high

A version of this story first appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in the Middle East newsletter, a three-times-a-week look inside the region's biggest stories. Sign up here .

Jenin and Ramallah, West Bank (CNN) In the early hours of September 6, Mohammed Sabaaneh, 29, was live on TikTok, filming clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the West Bank town of Jenin .

Young men seen in the video seem indifferent to the gunshots ringing out around them.

But soon after an ambulance drives by, the stream is cut short. This was the moment Sabaaneh was shot, says Ahmad Abu Tabikh, a cousin who was with him.

Speaking in their family home, Sabaaneh's mother, Saeda Abu Tabikh, grew emotional as she explained that her son was just documenting the clashes.

"I say it to all mothers around me, it is not safe here at all. If your son is out when clashes are going on you should consider your son dead," she said.

Sabaaneh became one of the more than 97 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces so far this year in the West Bank -- making it the deadliest year in the West Bank for Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers since 2015. Israel claims most killed were clashing violently with soldiers.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement it came under attack by "rioters" the night Sabaaneh died and is examining the circumstances around his death. Although his cousin displays a photo of Sabaaneh with a gun, a common pose for young men from Jenin, nothing in his video suggests he was armed when he was killed.

The West Bank, which has been under Israeli military occupation since 1967, is simmering. Between the near-nightly Israeli raids, the clashes, the ensuing deaths, arrests and a political vacuum under an increasingly unpopular Palestinian Authority, there are fears it could soon boil over into a third Intifada, or uprising.

For months, Israel has been regularly raiding cities in the West Bank , saying it is targeting militants and their weapon caches before they have the chance to cross into Israel and carry out attacks. The operation, dubbed 'Breaking the Wave' by the IDF, was launched after a series of attacks earlier in the year killed 17 within Israel, three of whom were police or soldiers. One Israeli security guard and two Israeli soldiers have been killed in attacks in or near the West Bank since the beginning of the year, bringing the total to 20.

Israeli officials say they have stepped up the military operations because the Palestinian Security Services aren't doing enough, and say they've prevented more than 300 attacks as a result.

"We demand that the Palestinian Authority not only speak out against terrorism, but also act against it. The spread of weapons and lack of governance are harming both the Palestinian people and the Palestinian Authority itself," Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz said earlier this month in a statement. "We will not allow armed men who seek to murder Israelis, to roam around freely. We will pursue and stop them."

The Palestinian Authority didn't respond to CNN's request for comment. Last week, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Israeli military operations in the West Bank are "nothing but a recipe for a major explosion fueled by Israel with its various political parties for their election propaganda." He accused Israel of trying to "destroy the Palestinian Authority and undermine its institutions."

Israel and the Palestinian Authority cooperate on security matters under the terms of the Oslo Accords, from which the Palestinian Authority was formed in 1994. Palestinians who oppose this cooperation say that the Palestinian Authority is enforcing the Israeli occupation of the West Bank by cracking down on Palestinians.

The Palestinian Authority and its leader Mahmoud Abbas have also grown increasingly unpopular in recent years according to regular polling -- partly for continuing the security cooperation with Israel, but also for what's been dubbed as authoritarian behavior, like cancelling elections, forcing voters to wait for more than a decade; and arresting political dissidents, including a prominent activist who died in PA custody last year.

Those feelings seemed to come to the forefront earlier this week in Nablus, when residents violently clashed with Palestinian security services, throwing rocks and firing guns at the forces who had entered the city to arrest two suspects in scenes that shocked many Palestinians. One man, Firas Yaish, 53, was killed in the chaos. The PA is yet to announce the reason for the arrests.

"It's very upsetting and dangerous," said Dr. Mustafa Barghouti, president of the Palestinian National Initiative, an opposition party. "The last thing we want is to have internal fights between us while we are oppressed and discriminated against by the Israeli occupation... This could lead to very serious chaos."

Palestinian and Israeli analysts say the battle for succession after the 87-year-old Abbas dies is already underway -- on the streets in places like Jenin and Nablus.