CNN —

“Bridgerton’s” Queen Charlotte is getting an origin story.

On Friday Netflix and Shondaland shared the first-look photo and official title for Shonda Rhimes’ limited series, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

The news came as part of a preview clip for the Tudum fan event, where the series will be featured.

In it, Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte on “Bridgerton,” and Adjoa Andoh, who stars as Lady Agatha Danbury are joined by India Amarteifio, who plays young Queen Charlotte in the prequel.

“Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton,” according to Netflix’s description of the series.

No debut date for the limited series was announced.