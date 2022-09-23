CNN —

Hilary Duff is making old content new again. The singer and actress has recreated her anti-gay bullying PSA from 14 years ago.

In a video shared to her TikTok page, she is with Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and his fiancé, Mark Manio. They all play teenagers trying on tops in a clothing store, as Duff schools them on not using the word “gay” in a derogatory way.

“Do you like this top?” Hoying asks. “It’s so gay,” Manio replies, adding, “Yeah, it’s totally gay.”

Duff then interrupts to tell them that’s not how the word should be used.

“You know, you really shouldn’t say that,” Duff lip-synchs over her own words from the 2008 PSA.

“Say what?” Hoying asks.

Duff continues: “Well, saying that something’s gay when you mean it’s bad, it’s insulting. What if every time something was bad, everybody said, ‘That’s so girl wearing a skirt as a top.’”

“Those are cute jeans though,’” she adds.

Duff then tells viewers, “When you say, ‘That’s so gay,’ do you realize what you say? Knock it off.’”

The original PSA went viral back in 2008. Duff filmed it for the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network’s (GLSEN) campaign to educate people on the use of the phrase.

That's So Gay(Hilary Duff AD)

See the original PSA here.