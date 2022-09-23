Today, you’ll find a deal on Brooklinen linen, a discounted PhoneSoap 3 and savings on a Squatty Potty. All that and more below.

The Linen Sale

Brooklinen Brooklinen

Here at Underscored, we (really) value quality sleep, so it’s only natural that we’re big fans of everything Brooklinen has to offer. If you’re to shop some of our favorite linen bedding, you’re in luck: Brooklinen is celebrating the autumn equinox with The Linen Sale, meaning now through Sept. 27 you can save 25% on all linen across the site — from sheet bundles to duvet covers to quilts and more. Choose among gorgeous neutrals as well as limited-edition colors — this is a rare discount that even beats lows from Brooklinen’s annual Birthday Sale. To top it off? The rest of the site is 10% off this weekend.

$139.90 From $99.95 at Amazon

Beats Studio3 Beats Studio3

If you’ve had your eye on a pair of Beats headphones or earbuds, now’s the time to purchase. Right now the over-ear Studio 3 model is almost half off, just shy of the lowest price we’ve seen. Our editor was impressed by these durable, comfortable and Bluetooth-enabled headphones, and at this price, it’s a bargain that’s hard to beat. Browse other options that have also earned Underscored’s seal of approval: Beats Fit Pro, which blend all of the AirPods Pro’s best features with a stylish, secure and workout-friendly design, and the Beats Flex, the most affordable audio device in the Beats lineup, are on sale as well.

Up to 20% off sitewide

Walgreens 351933384/Lea - stock.adobe.com

Stock up on toiletries, snacks, personal care and more at Walgreens right now — when you shop online, you’ll find savings sitewide. Get 20% off orders over $60 with code ​​​​LEAF20 and 15% off orders over $30 with code ​​​​LEAF15.

$24.99 $15.99 with clipped coupons at Target

Squatty Potty Squatty Potty

A Squatty Potty comes in handy, so pick one up now — you’ll thank yourself later. Durable and easy to clean, this stool is nicely discounted right now. The discount is available when you log in to Target Circle (it’s free and easy) and clip the coupons. Plus, RedCard members score an additional 5% off.

$59.99 $45 at Amazon

PhoneSoap 3 PhoneSoap

Our phones come everywhere with us, so it’s not a huge surprise that they accumulate lots of germs. If that grosses you out, consider this solution: The PhoneSoap is a first-of-its-kind phone sanitizer that applies UV-C light to kills up to 99.99% of the bacteria living on your phone. The PhoneSoap 3 is the company’s basic smartphone UV sanitizer that fits all phone models and sizes. It also doubles as a charging hub with two ports (USB & USB-C) that lets you charge your phone while it’s getting cleaned.

More deals to shop

• Sijo’s fantastic bedding and down comforters and pillows (and everything else) are 15% off sitewide with the code FALL15.

• Now through Sept. 30, you can save $4 off a Fire TV stick streaming device with Alexa voice remote with the code FIRE at Woot! — it’ll bring the price of the used and new options down to $8.99 and $22.99, respectively.

• Ring floodlight cameras start at $99.99 on Woot! right now if your home fortress could use a little illumination.

• Great Jones’ beautiful (and well-made) cookware is 40% off at Nordstrom right now, including some super-cute pie dishes just in time for baking season.

• Under Armour Running Shoes are starting at $38.99 at Woot! right now in both women’s and men’s styles.

• Abercrombie is offering 15% off almost everything, plus up to 25% off during its Fall Faves event, so you can stock up on all things fall and cozy.

• Kate Spade’s bags, clothes and more are 20% off $200 or more, 30% off $400 or more and 40% off $600 or more with the code SAVEMORE.

• Toms’ super-comfortable shoes (and more) are buy one, get one 50% off during the shoe brand’s Kick Off to Fall event.

• First Aid Beauty products, including the frankly incredible Facial Radiance Pads, are 20% off with the code FALL4FAB.

• Start fall off on the right foot with Jenni Kayne’s shoe sale: Take 25% off with the code FALLPAIR25 through Sunday.

Deals you may have missed

$99 $75 at Ostrichpillow

Ostrichpillow Ostrichpillow

At Underscored, we’re big fans of Ostrichpillow — the brand offers everything from upgraded sleep masks to unrivaled travel pillows. Right now the marquee Original Napping Pillow is 25% off in celebration of the brand’s 10th anniversary. The (admittedly strange-looking) pillow has garnered a cult following, thanks to its versatility and dreamy comfort, so save now and get your zzz’s anywhere.

$39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Waterpik

A water flosser is an effective alternative to string floss, jetting a stream of water at your teeth to remove up to 99.9% of plaque. While you might be reluctant to add another tool to your bathroom, this one is compact and portable, meaning oral health doesn’t have to be a major annoyance. This discount is just shy of the lowest price we’ve seen on the Waterpik in 2022, so buy now — your dentist (and teeth) will thank you.

15% off sitewide

Omsom Omsom

Omsom is a direct-to-consumer food brand that sells “starters,” which are ready-to-use pouches that serve as the base flavor for a particular Asian dish. Our tester raved about Omsom’s sauces, which promise bold, flavorful meals in no time. Perfect for anyone in a cooking rut or looking to embrace a variety of delicious cuisines, Omsom is offering 15% off sitewide with code FALLINTOFLAVOR.

$179.95 $159.95 with code CNNREADER20 at Ember

Ember Mug 2 Target

At Underscored, we’re big fans of the Ember Mug 2. It’s a rechargeable stainless steel mug surrounded by a ceramic coating that keeps your drink toasty by creating a convection current in whatever liquid you fill it with. It will automatically detect when liquid’s inside and begin heating to the temperature you choose via the associated app. Right now Underscored readers can save $20 on the Metallic Collection — and choose among gold, stainless steel, copper and rose gold — and never sip on lukewarm coffee again. Simply use code CNNREADER20 at checkout.