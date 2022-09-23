Chinese ex-security official jailed for life ahead of key Communist Party gathering

Hong Kong (CNN) China's former deputy public security minister Sun Lijun has been sentenced to life in prison on corruption charges, state media reported Friday, as a purge of officials intensifies ahead of a twice-a-decade key Communist Party gathering.

Sun, 53, who was accused of leading a "political clique" in China's security establishment, was sentenced by a court in north-eastern China to suspended death sentence with two years of reprieve, which will be commuted to life imprisonment with no possibility of parole, according to the state owned Xinhua News Agency.

Sun was found guilty of accepting bribes amounting to RMB 646 million (approximately $90.44 million) in his various official capacities from 2001 to 2020, Xinhua reported, adding that he "manipulated stock prices and trading volumes" that prevented losses of RMB 145 million. He was also convicted over his illegal possession of two firearms.

The Central Commission of Discipline Inspection, China's anti-graft watchdog, launched an investigation on Sun in April 2020, and expelled him from the Communist Party in September 2020. He was accused of corruption and "harboring hugely inflated political ambitions."

In January, China's Public Security Ministry convened a stern meeting to denounce the "pernicious influence" of Sun's "political clique," which the ministry said had "seriously damaged the unity of the Party" and severely undermined its political security.

Read More