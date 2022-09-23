The US Space Force gets an official song, a botanist with a penchant for profanity and an SUV narrowly misses a child. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
Space Force’s new theme song fails to liftoff
Space Force gets an official song but it’s not music to everybody’s ears. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports on the musical mockery.
Man spreads love for botany one curse word at a time
Passionate botanist can’t stop swearing about this giant tree… “I tend to curse a little.” CNN’s Jeanne Moos explains.
Child inches away from being hit on her scooter
A city is considering major traffic changes after dashcam video captured a driver nearly hitting a girl riding her scooter at a crosswalk.
Crane-like structure falls on car in New York
A woman survives a massive crane-like structure falling on her car as she waits at a light. CNN affiliate WCBS reports.
Bystander takes down man fighting officer
Police dashcam shows witnesses rushing to assist a female officer involved in a physical confrontation with a 64-year-old man during a traffic stop.