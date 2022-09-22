Rupert Murdoch poses for a photo in New York in 2004.

Rupert Murdoch's business began in the 1950s with one local newspaper in Australia.

It's now a massive multimedia empire that spans the globe and includes TV, online, film and print interests.

Murdoch owns hundreds of publishing outlets across the world and is one of the richest and most powerful people in the world.

His hunger for the latest scoops — and his willingness to pay for them — have ensured massive sales figures. But they have also caused controversy over the years, including the UK phone scandal of 2011.

"Murdoch is the most ruthless businessman in world history," said Roger Stone, political strategist and ally of former President Donald Trump.

At 91 years old, Murdoch still holds the top post at News Corp, which has a market cap of $13.5 billion.

Murdoch has been married four times, and he has fathered six children. His penchant for pitting his children against each other to see who will succeed him as head of News Corp. is widely believed to be the inspiration for the popular HBO series "Succession."

"I just want them to be happy. I hope to be able to leave them a great opportunity like my father left me," Murdoch said.

