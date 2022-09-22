(CNN) Canadians are bracing for what could be the strongest storm to ever hit their country's coast.

Fiona was about 1,200 miles southwest of Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Thursday morning, but that area is already bracing for a rare and historic impact.

"Please take it seriously because we are seeing meteorological numbers in our weather maps that are rarely seen here," said Fogarty.

The lowest pressure ever recorded in Canada was 940 millibars in January 1977 in Newfoundland, said Brian Tang, an atmospheric science professor at the University of Albany. "Current weather forecast models are indicating that Fiona will make landfall in eastern Nova Scotia with a pressure around 925 to 935 millibars, which would easily set a new record," he said.

A pressure 920 to 944 millibars is typically found in a Category 4 hurricane.

Many forecasters, including Fogarty, are comparing this storm to 2003's Hurricane Juan, which battered the Canadian coast as a Category 2 storm.

"That storm was much smaller. This one is huge," said Fogarty.

The storm's hurricane force winds extend 70 miles in either direction from its center

-- and tropical storm-force winds extend more than 200 miles. That means a path of 140 miles wide could experience hurricane-force winds and area more than 400 miles across could experience tropical storm-force winds.

And Fiona could grow even more by the time the storm reaches Canada, according to Tang.

Fiona's impacts

Fiona is expected to reach Atlantic Canada on Friday evening but the region will begin to experience deteriorating conditions early Friday.

Here is the latest update on #Hurricane #Fiona.



Hurricane Fiona has the potential to be a landmark weather event in Eastern Canada this weekend, and we encourage the public to continue to monitor the forecasts regularly.



Read the new bulletins at: https://t.co/QURfkCQp7W pic.twitter.com/RSdj9L75RI — ECCC Canadian Hurricane Centre (@ECCC_CHC) September 22, 2022

"Fiona is purely a hurricane right now. As it begins to interact with a cold weather system and jet stream, it will transition into a superstorm with characteristics of both a strong hurricane and a strong autumn cyclone with hurricane-force winds, very heavy rain, and large storm surge and waves," explained Tang.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the storm "to continue producing hurricane-force winds as it crosses Nova Scotia and moves into the Gulf of St. Lawrence." In fact, the storm could still carry winds over 100 mph when it slams onshore.

Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and western Newfoundland could receive up to 6 inches of rain, with some areas receiving up to 10 inches. This could result in significant flash flooding.

"We want people to take it very seriously and be prepared for a long period of utility outages and structural damage to buildings," explained Fogarty.

Life-threatening storm surge and large waves are forecast for the region.

Some of the waves over eastern portions of the Gulf of St. Lawrence could be higher than 39 feet, and the western Gulf will see waves from the north up to 26 feet in places, which will probably cause significant erosion on north facing beaches of Prince Edward Island, the Canadian hurricane center said.

The hurricane center also warns of coastal flooding, especially during high tide.

It's been roughly 50 years since a storm this intense has impacted Nova Scotia and Cape Breton. Both of those were winter storms -- in 1974 and 1976, Fogarty said. Many people won't even remember those two storms, so forecasters are trying to send a clear message for residents to prepare.