Man admits fatally striking 18-year-old with vehicle after 'political argument,' police say

(CNN) A man in North Dakota was charged with felony vehicular homicide after he fatally struck a teenager with his SUV following what he said was a "political argument," authorities said.

Shannon Brandt, 41, told troopers he felt threatened and "admitted to striking the pedestrian with his car because he had a political argument with the pedestrian and believed the pedestrian was calling people to come get him," according to a probable cause document filed in court.

The incident around 2:35 a.m. Sunday in the city of McHenry killed 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol

Shannon Brandt, 41, is seen in a booking photo.

Brandt -- who was also charged with leaving the scene of the fatal accident -- left the area after the collision, then returned and called 911 before leaving again, according to the court documents and the highway patrol.

Brandt told a 911 dispatcher the victim was "part of a Republican extremist group," according to court documents. Authorities did not provide further details of Brandt's claims nor the specifics of the alleged argument.

