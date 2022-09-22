Former Mississippi human services official pleads guilty to state and federal charges in massive welfare fraud scheme, prosecutors say

(CNN) The former head of Mississippi's Department of Human Services has pleaded guilty to both state and federal conspiracy and theft charges in what officials have called the largest embezzlement scheme in the state's history, according to the Department of Justice and the Hinds County District Attorney.

that state auditors say more than $70 million of federal welfare funds were John Davis, 54, served as the department director at the timethat state auditors say more than $70 million of federal welfare funds were being misused, including being spent on officials' personal expenses and being funneled into projects connected to prominent Mississippians, including former NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

The US Department of Justice said Thursday that Davis and "his co-conspirators" used federal funds "for their personal use and benefit."

"At Davis's direction, MDHS provided federal funds to two nonprofit organizations and then directed the two nonprofit organizations to fraudulently award contracts to various entities and individuals for social services that were never provided," the DOJ said in a news release

On Thursday, the former state official pleaded guilty to two federal charges: one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, the DOJ announced. He could be sentenced to up to five years in prison on the conspiracy count and 10 years on the theft count.

