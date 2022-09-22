Dr. Sanjay Gupta: It's not only your five senses helping you make sense of the world

(CNN) Sight, smell, hearing, taste and touch -- you know them as the five traditional senses.

They are meant to protect us from danger. They help us find food and potentially even a mate. They create order in the happenings of the world around us, and if we are properly tuned in, they reveal some of the natural beauty and wonder that surround us.

The thing that all the senses have in common is that they are processed through the brain. In fact, everything we see, hear, feel, smell and taste is perceived by -- and many would even argue created by -- our brains.

That's right: It is our brains that can translate tiny, invisible airborne molecules into the smell of baking bread or a stinky sock. Our brains can turn pressure waves or vibrations into the sound of a loved one's whisper or a distant thunderclap. Our brains can also weave the visible light portion of electromagnetic radiation into a beautiful mountain or the glow on our mother's face. And our brains can recognize the infrared portion of that same electromagnetic radiation as the warmth we feel when we sit by a lit fireplace. It is pretty amazing.

In the newest season of the podcast "Chasing Life," which kicked off this week, we'll explore many of the mysteries of the senses.