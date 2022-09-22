Today, you’ll find a deal on the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO, a discounted Yeti Rambler Lowball and savings on Omsom meal starters. All that and more below.

Mattress sale

Casper Casper

Sleep soundly on a brand-new mattress from the beloved DTC brand Casper. Right now, you can score up to $600 off a mattress now through Sept. 27 with code SEPT22. Whether you choose one of Casper’s award-winning foam or hybrid mattresses or want to save on pillows, this sale is a great opportunity to save on sleep essentials.

$39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Waterpik

A water flosser is an effective alternative to string floss, jetting a stream of water at your teeth to remove up to 99.9% of plaque. While you might be reluctant to add another tool to your bathroom, this one is compact and portable, meaning oral health doesn’t have to be a major annoyance. This discount is just shy of the lowest price we’ve seen on the Waterpik in 2022, so buy now — your dentist (and teeth) will thank you.

$499.99 $237.99 with code SAVE15REFURB at eBay

iRobot

Pet hair and crumbs littering your floors are a thing of the past with a quality robot vacuum. Fortunately, the iRobot Roomba i3+ is steeply discounted right now in refurbished condition. Splurge for the i3+, which includes a self-empty base — you’ll be shocked at the powerful performance and smart robot technology that learns your cleaning preferences and home layout.

$20 $15 at Yeti

Yeti Yeti

Yeti is a trusted brand when it comes to keeping hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold. Right now, the insulated 10-ounce Yeti Rambler Lowball is 25% off in a few colors. Grab one while it’s on sale for chilly mornings ahead.

15% off sitewide

Omsom Omsom

Omsom is a direct-to-consumer food brand that sells “starters,” which are ready-to-use pouches that serve as the base flavor for a particular Asian dish. Our tester raved about Omsom’s sauces, which promise bold, flavorful meals in no time. Perfect for anyone in a cooking rut or looking to embrace a variety of delicious cuisines, Omsom is offering 15% off sitewide with code FALLINTOFLAVOR.

More deals to shop

• Snuggle-Pedic pillows are made for cooling down hot sleepers, and right now they’re up to 58% off on Amazon.

• A pair of AirPods 3 is $70 off on eBay right now — and their refurbed status is certified by eBay so you know they check out.

• Cricut EasyPress 2 heat press machines are a cool $90 off on Amazon right now, just in time for school crafting season.

• Stratia’s best-selling Liquid Gold skin serum is 20% off in any size today and today only — just use the code GOLD at checkout.

• Refurbished Apple products like iPhones, as well as Samsung devices, are up to 70% off on eBay at the moment.

• Madewell’s fall sweater collection is 40% off for the company’s Insiders right now (it’s free to join!).

• TriggerPoint recovery tools like massage guns and foam rollers are 20% off on Woot! right now.

• 3D printers and parts are marked down on Amazon right now, with deals up to 41% off.

• Just in case the new season calls for some new denim, Target’s fall styles for men, women, and kids are 30% off.

• REI members can save big on fall and winter apparel right now with brands like Marmot, prAna, and DAKINE reaching half off.

Deals you may have missed

$99 $75 at Ostrichpillow

Ostrichpillow Ostrichpillow

At Underscored, we’re big fans of Ostrichpillow — the brand offers everything from upgraded sleep masks to unrivaled travel pillows. Right now the marquee Original Napping Pillow is 25% off in celebration of the brand’s 10th anniversary. The (admittedly strange-looking) pillow has garnered a cult following, thanks to its versatility and dreamy comfort, so save now and get your zzz’s anywhere.

30% off sitewide

Package Free Shop Package Free Shop

Sustainable essentials for your home are seriously discounted right now, thanks to this 30% off sitewide sale. Use code CLIMATE to save on cleaning supplies, food storage, makeup, tote bags and much, much more. If you’ve been vying to reduce your household waste, take advantage of this opportunity to stock up on sustainable goods.

$179.95 $159.95 with code CNNREADER20 at Ember

Ember Mug 2 Target

At Underscored, we’re big fans of the Ember Mug 2. It’s a rechargeable stainless steel mug surrounded by a ceramic coating that keeps your drink toasty by creating a convection current in whatever liquid you fill it with. It will automatically detect when liquid’s inside and begin heating to the temperature you choose via the associated app. Right now Underscored readers can save $20 on the Metallic Collection — and choose among gold, stainless steel, copper and rose gold — and never sip on lukewarm coffee again. Simply use code CNNREADER20 at checkout.