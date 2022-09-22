There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Good American’s faux leather fall collection (featuring three weights of fabric for different temps), Brightland’s new rosemary-infused olive oil and a glam rug collection courtesy of Ruggable and Anna Sui.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Fashion

Faux leather in 3 weights of leather for warmth

Good American Better Than Leather Collection

Just in time for a change in temperature, Good American has brought back its faux leather collection in not only classic black but also bright colors and the currently ubiquitous range of browns and taupes. Thoughtfully, pieces are constructed from one of three different weights of faux leather, so you can snag a pair of Good Icon trousers (heavyweight), a U Corset Bodysuit (medium weight) or button-up shirt (lightweight) no matter whether your seasonal climate is temperate or blizzard. Opt for light if you’re wearing the piece in warmer weather, medium for stand-alone wear in the fall and layering in the winter and heavy if you need to max out the warmth.

A fall line for the great outdoors — or the great indoors

Outdoor Voices Outdoors Collection

Outdoor Voices just dropped a collection of outdoors wear (and at-home wear) that’s ready to go for the fall adventures you have up ahead, whether you’re looking for an Exercise Dress, hardy RecTreck Pants in new colorways Conifer and Saddle or a cozy MegaFleece Crewneck (now in sweet lilac and navy) for every day.

Tights so tear-proof they can hold a pineapple

Nordstrom x Shapermint Essentials Shaper Tights

The amount of tights (and therefore money) that one can go through in a season is really annoying — financially, personally and environmentally speaking. But Shapermint has teamed up with Nordstrom to present us with a solution: tights so strong they can reportedly swaddle a pineapple. Shapermint Essentials Shaper Tights are billed as “virtually indestructible” and go for $19.99 — and come in two shades of nude as well as classic black.

Time for a fall underwear drawer refresh

Cuup Underwear Cuup

Just in time for fall’s new silhouettes and sweater dresses, Cuup has just dropped two new styles of underwear: the String Thong ($20) and The Highwaist Thong ($20), each of which is available in a range of neutral tones like espresso, black and taupe (and leopard print).

There’s also a new colorway: amethyst, a lilac shade available in favorite Cuup lingerie styles like The Balconette, The Scoop, The Highwaist, The Brief and more.

Beauty

A buildable wash of ‘just-blotted’ matte lip color for easy fall looks

Glossier’s Generation G new shades

Glossier’s bestselling Generation G is a sheer matte lipstick for the perfect wash of color, inspired by the blotting technique of diffusing lip color (minus all the lipstick waste and thrown-away tissues) — and three new shades have just been added to the lineup. The buildable new colors ($18 each) include Fuzz (rosy taupe), Malt (cinnamon brown) and Punch (rosy red) and are available to shop now at Glossier. (We’re also into the nutrients that keep the matte formula from drying out our lips, especially during winter.)

Home goods

The company’s most requested addition is here — and perfect for fall flavors

Brightland Aurora Rosemary-Infused Olive Oil

Fall flavors turn to magic with a little rosemary — think slow-roasted chicken, vegetable stews and oven potatoes — and now Brightland has added Aurora, a rosemary-infused olive oil and the brand’s most requested product yet, to its lineup. It’s made from early-harvest Arbosana olives and blended with rosemary extract that’s great as a dip for bread, a pairing with roast root veggies or as a drizzle over lentil soup. The bottle and label, by New York-based creative Shawna X, look good on the table too.

Caraway’s bestselling cookware, now delightfully smaller

Caraway Minis Collection Lindsey Swedick/Lindsey Swedick

It seems like everyone is getting in on the mini cookware trend (if we can call the option to have smaller pan sizes a “trend”), but we’re just happy to have some of the internet’s prettiest cookware available in more than one size for solo dinners or when we need to cook more than one thing at a time. Caraway just dropped a mini fry pan ($85) and a mini lidded saucepan ($105), which are smaller versions of the brand’s A La Carte cookware — and keep up the same colorful shades and choice of gold or silver hardware. You can get them as a $175 duo if you’d like the set too.

The brand’s 4th sofa collection is perfect for lazy afternoons

Burrow Union Seating Collection

Burrow just dropped its fourth collection of sofas (as well as chairs and an ottoman), and it’s the brand’s “biggest, deepest, plushest and widest modular seating design to date,” per the company. What that translates to is autumn’s gray afternoons spent nesting in the cushions of the new Union Collection: Think all the benefits of oversized furniture with a modern, go-with-any-decor aesthetic — and that famously easy-to-build construction.

There are also two new armchairs. The $695 Pica is a rounded armchair in jade or midnight velvet or white boucle, and the Lodge, $995, has Danish midcentury vibes and a choice of cushions and finishes.

A gentle brush for your pickiest roommate

Tangle Teezer Cat Teezer

Tangle Teezer has been unraveling the hair of us humans for a while now, but it’s just introduced a design tailored for our most finicky four-legged friends: the Cat Teezer. It’s meant for regular use on cats with short to medium-length fur, and it’s not just great for the look of their coat but can be a relaxing experience for them too (of course, this depends on the cat).

Rugs and doormats in vintage and darkly romantic patterns

​​Ruggable x Anna Sui

Anna Sui’s always embraced dark glamour with a little rock and roll, and her collab with Ruggable on the brand’s two-part (one part washable cover, one part pad) is no different. With prices starting at $109, the collection includes six doormats in styles ranging from ’60s flowers to a geometric fuchsia motif as well as 16 rugs that’ll add a dose of style to any space in your home.

A pint-size juicer (literally) with a lot of power

Nutribullet Magic Bullet Mini Juicer

NutriBullet and sister brand Magic Bullet have just teamed up on a powerful but compact Mini Juicer, and the $59.99 machine is perfect for your morning vitamin C. The 400W motor makes short work of your produce, and you can aim the output right into a 16-ounce cup that’s ready to go with a screw-on lid. The 52-ounce pulp bin is big for a machine of this size, but that means you can do more without as many interruptions in your morning rush.

A one-and-done layer for your year-round bed

Parachute Organic Cotton Puff Comforter

It’s time to rethink the bed as the temperatures fall, and Parachute’s just launched a Puff Comforter that’s made for year-round use. It’s made from organic brushed cotton fabric and filled with recycled polyester for a construction that’s enough to keep you warm during cold nights (and it’s machine-washable too).

Electronics

Therabody’s new recovery devices

Whether you’re tense from your workout or just life in general, Therabody’s recovery devices are designed to help get your muscles relaxed and tension eased — and a new duo that just dropped includes a massage gun and some eye goggles (yes, eye goggles) for just that. First up is the Theragun Pro Gen 5 ($599), which features a screen that displays built-in routines. Finally, there are the SmartGoggles ($199), which you can wear day or night for some therapeutic vibration, heat and massage that uses your biometric data to target and relieve headaches, eye strain and stress.

A barely there vertical power station for iPhone and AirPods

Courant Mag:2 Classics

Wireless chargers are great and all, but they can take up a relatively large footprint, which is premium real estate when you’re tight on counter space or nightstand square footage. Courant’s new Mag:2 ($150) takes the design vertical instead, with a barely there design that charges both your iPhone and AirPods at once — and having the phone up a little higher and angled toward you is ideal for FaceTiming and keeping recipes at hand while you cook. It’s available in linen or leather and comes in eight different colors so you can pick what complements your home decor.