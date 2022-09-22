CNN —

The government of Nicaragua took CNN en Español off the air, shortly after 10pm local time on Wednesday.

It has not explained why it removed CNN’s Spanish-language service, and did not respond to CNN’s request for comment. The cable operators that carry CNN en Español in the country also did not respond.

“Today the government of Nicaragua pulled our television signal, denying Nicaraguans news and information from our television network, which they have relied upon for 25 years,” CNN en Español said in a statement.

The US-based service said Nicaraguans could continue to find Spanish-language news on its website.

“CNN en Español will continue to fulfill its responsibility to the Nicaraguan public by offering our news links on CNNEspanol.com, so they may have access to information not available to them in any other way.”

“CNN stands by our network’s reporting and our commitment to truth and transparency,” the statement also said, adding, “At CNN en Español we believe in the vital role that freedom of press plays in a healthy democracy.”