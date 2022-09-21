200 whales dead, 35 remain alive after mass stranding in Australia

(CNN) Around 200 whales have died and just 35 remain alive following a mass stranding in Australia this week, rescue teams say.

The pilot whales were found Wednesday stranded on an exposed beach along the coast of Tasmania.

Rescue efforts are ongoing to save the remaining whales.

"We are primarily focused this morning on really getting into that rescue operation and getting [the whales] released," Brendon Clark of the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service told the Australia Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday.

"We are conscious that some of them may re-beach themselves and so we'll be monitoring that."

