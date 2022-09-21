Observing the universe with the James Webb Space Telescope
The latest James Webb Space Telescope image released by NASA on September 21 shows Neptune. It is the clearest view of the planet's rings in over 30 years.
Webb's first direct image of an exoplanet showcases it in different bands of infrared light. The planet, called HIP 65426 b, is a gas giant.
A new image of the Phantom Galaxy, which is 32 million light-years away from Earth, combines data from the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope.