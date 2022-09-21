2 claim $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery prize

(CNN) Almost eight weeks after the drawing in one of the largest-ever Mega Millions jackpots, two people -- who agreed to split the prize, if won -- have come forward to claim the $1.34 billion prize, the Illinois Lottery said.

The winning ticket was bought in late July at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, roughly a 20-mile drive northwest of downtown Chicago.

The jackpot is the third-largest in US history, according to the lottery.

The winners, who have spent the past few weeks working with professional legal and financial advisers on the claim process, wish to remain anonymous, the Illinois Lottery said. They have opted to take the lump sum payment of $780.5 million, the release said.

"I've been working for the Illinois Lottery for over five years and this is by far the largest prize I've ever had to process. When we met with the winners' lawyers there was a real buzz of excitement in the room," said Illinois Lottery Claims Manager Luis Rodriguez, who worked with the winners and their legal representatives through the prize claim process.

