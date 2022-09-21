Suspect to face murder charges after 2-year-old found dead in stolen SUV following fatal shooting of father, Houston police say

(CNN) A suspect will face murder charges in a case where a 2-year-old was found dead in an SUV stolen after the child's father was shot to death, Houston Police Department officials said Wednesday.

The unidentified suspect, a 38-year-old man, has been questioned and "is now facing charges of murder and tampering with evidence," according to a tweet from police

Police said Tuesday that the man who was shot had arranged a meeting with another man, which apparently ended in an argument. The father, also 38, was shot to death, and his SUV was stolen, police said.

Hours later, police got a call from a woman who said her husband and 2-year-old were missing. "We realized very quickly that the (man) that was murdered... was her husband," police Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said. "We never knew about the child until she called."

Police found the missing SUV after a desperate search. Satterwhite said the child was in the back seat and unresponsive.

