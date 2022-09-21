Black real estate investors in the Houston area file lawsuit after ​they say they were denied​ property units

(CNN) Three Black real estate investors have filed a discrimination lawsuit in a federal court in the Houston area, claiming that in August a real estate agent refused them the option to purchase three condominiums in a newly constructed community.

They say that they were denied the units because of their race.

In the suit, James Ra-Amari, his wife, Misty Ra-Amari, and Misty's sister, Rosemary Afful, say that the realtor, Josie Lin, "immediately" "showed reluctance to interact" with them when the trio expressed interest in buying three condos at Grand West Condos, located in Katy, Texas, just west of Houston.

According to the suit, Lin told the Ra-Amaris that they wouldn't be able to secure a Fannie Mae mortgage loan for the ​unit, due to the "owner-occupancy ratio of the condominiums."

In the court documents, the plaintiffs say that they never expressed a desire for Fannie Mae financing.

