roger federer intento hablar espanol entrevista pedro pinto tenis deportes cnn_00002315.png
carlos alcaraz intv us open hnk vpx_00001618.png
iga swiatek us open champion 2022 spt intl_00000000.png
Professional pickleball player Ben Johns (2nd L), currently ranked number one in all three divisions of the sport, plays with his older brother Collin Johns (R), who is ranked number six, in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S. May 17, 2022.
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 12: Serena Williams of USA celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a backhand in her third round singles match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during day five of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)
Halep tease
MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 08: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain poses for photographs with the troph after his straight sets victory during the Men's Singles final match against Alexander Zverev of Germany during day eleven of Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on May 08, 2022 in Madrid, Spain (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: John Isner of The United States celebrates a point against Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their Men's Singles semi-final match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Taylor Fritz of the US hoists the championship trophy after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their ATP Men's Final at the Indian Wells tennis tournament on March 20, 2022 in Indian Wells, California. - Taylor Fritz stunned Rafael Nadal 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) on Sunday to win the ATP Indian Wells Masters and end the 21-time Grand Slam champion's perfect 20-0 run to start 2022. Fritz, ranked 20th in the world, claimed his second career title and his first at the elite Masters 1000 level while denying Nadal a record-equalling 37th Masters crown. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Australia's Ashleigh Barty poses with the trophy after victory in her womens singles final match against Danielle Collins of the US on day thirteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 29, 2022. - -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by Aaron FRANCIS / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by AARON FRANCIS/AFP via Getty Images)
screengrab justin quill australian lawyer
split djokovic fans
Djokovic during a practice session on Wednesdaym, January 12.
CNN  — 

After numerous close battles against each other over the years, Roger Federer said it would be a “special moment” to be able to partner Rafael Nadal in the final match of his career.

Federer, who will retire from tennis after this week’s Laver Cup, confirmed he would only play one doubles match at London’s O2 Arena on Friday – the last act of his long, decorated career.

That opens the possibility of the Swiss star partnering with Nadal, 18 years on from when they first faced each other on the ATP Tour in Miami.

The pair have met 40 times over the course of their careers – including nine grand slam finals – and also played together at the 2017 Laver Cup.

“For as long as we battled together, having always had this respect for one another – our families, our coaching teams – we always got along really well,” Federer told reporters when asked about the possibility of playing alongside the Spaniard.

“To go through the careers that we both have had, to come out the other side and being able to have a nice relationship, I think, is maybe a great message as well – to not just tennis, but sports beyond it.

“For that reason, I think it would be great. I don’t know if it’s going to happen, but I think it could be obviously a special moment.”

Federer (left) and Nadal laugh together following a match in Shanghai in 2017.
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Federer said he had to obtain permission from Team Europe captain Björn Borg and tournament organizers to play in just one doubles match at the Laver Cup this week.

The competition sees teams from Europe and the rest of the world go head-to-head in nine singles and three doubles matches over the course of three days.

“Here I am trying to prepare for one last doubles,” said Federer. “We’ll see who it is with. I’m nervous going in because I haven’t played in so long. I hope I can be somewhat competitive.”

The 41-year-old has undergone multiple knee surgeries in recent years with his last outing a straight-sets defeat against Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon last year.

He said he had still planned to make a return to the sport next year as recently as two months ago before arriving at the decision to retire.

Federer addresses the media in London ahead of the final match of his professional career.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images for Laver Cup

“I just wanted to let the fans know I won’t be a ghost,” Federer said when asked how he would remain involved in tennis after retirement.

“I feel that tennis has given me too much, I’ve been around the game for too long, fallen in love with too many things.

“I love seeing people again and that’s kind of what I wanted to let the fans know – that you’ll see me again … What it could be, in what capacity, I don’t know. I still have to think about it a little bit and give myself time.”

Among the many accolades of his tennis career, Federer won 103 singles titles and 20 grand slam titles – a tally second to only Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21) in the men’s all-time list.

He became the oldest ever world No. 1 at the age of 36 and also spent a record 237 consecutive weeks at the top of the world rankings between 2004 and 2008.