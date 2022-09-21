Iranian women burn their hijabs as hundreds protest death of Mahsa Amini

(CNN) In the video, a massive crowd cheers as a woman lifts a pair of scissors to her hair -- exposed, without a hijab in sight. The sea of people, many of them men, roar as she chops off her ponytail and raises her fist in the air.

It was a powerful act of defiance Tuesday night in Tehran, the capital of Iran , where women are required to wear hijabs in public -- and just one of the many protests taking place across the country following the death of Mahsa Amini , a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody last week.

Videos and images of protests have emerged from dozens of towns and cities, ranging from Tehran to more traditionally conservative strongholds like Mashad.

Footage shows some protesters chanting, "Women, life, freedom." Others can be seen setting up bonfires, scuffling with police, or removing and burning their headscarves -- as well as destroying posters of the country's Supreme Leader and shouting, "Death to the dictator."

The scene of a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini in Tehran, Iran, on September 20.

In one video in Tehran, young protesters march around a bonfire on the street at night, chanting: "We are the children of war. Come on and fight, and we'll fight back."

