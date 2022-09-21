Russia-Ukraine conflict
CNN reporter explains what Putin's 'partial mobilization' announcement means
See CNN report 100 meters from Russian positions in Ukraine
See the troubles Ukrainians face after liberation from Russian forces
Russians leave behind odd message after abandoning Ukraine prison building
Modi tells Putin: Now is not the time for war
Xi and Putin met for the first time since the war. Hear what they discussed
See what Russians left behind after being run out of city
New images show alleged mass burial site in Ukraine
CNN goes inside a liberated Ukrainian city just miles from the Russian border
Map shows how Ukraine pulled off counteroffensive
See how Russians try to put positive spin on battlefield losses
CNN military analyst shows areas recovered by Ukrainian forces
Russian soldiers don't have the will to keep fighting in Ukraine, says former head of US Army Europe
CNN goes to verify Ukraine's claim on counteroffensive. See what they found
Hear what Zelensky would tell Trump about Putin
Warner explains what's driving Ukraine's gains against Russia
London CNN Business  — 

The US dollar climbed to a new two-decade high on Wednesday after Russia said it was mobilizing 300,000 military reserves in an escalation of the war in Ukraine.

In a televised national address Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin announced an immediate partial mobilization of Russian citizens and threatened to use “all the means at our disposal” to defend Russia “and our people.” He also referenced the potential use of nuclear weapons.

The speech pushed the greenback up 0.4% against a basket of major currencies to its strongest level since 2002. Investors often seek safe haven in US dollar assets during times of geopolitical tension.

Oil prices also jumped. Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, gained 2.5%, rising to just below $93 per barrel.

Russian stocks slid 3.5% Wednesday after the announcement, adding to heavy losses incurred Tuesday after Putin threatened to hold referendums to annex parts of Ukraine still occupied by Russian forces. The ruble also dropped nearly 3% against the US dollar.

Asian stocks pulled back. While indexes in Europe initially dropped, they were last flat or slightly higher in morning trade ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy announcement.

The euro initially slumped 0.7% to hit 98 cents ($0.97) against the US dollar, but has since ticked upwards. The currency, used by 19 European countries, sunk below the dollar in late August, shaken by soaring inflation and the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

The war has added to stress for investors, since it makes it harder to predict when inflation will ease and could push central banks to maintain an aggressive tack for longer.

Tara Subramaniam and Andrew Raine contributed reporting.