After playing captain Tiger Woods inspired his side to a dramatic fightback victory in 2019, Team USA will be targeting a ninth straight Presidents Cup victory at Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, this week. Scroll through the gallery to look back at the previous 13 editions of the biennial event.

Former US President Gerald R. Ford (pictured) served as the honorary chairman for the inaugural Presidents Cup, hosted at Robert Jones Trent Golf Club in Gainsville, Virginia in September 1994.

Captained by Hale Irwin (pictured center-right), the US Team eased to a comfortable 20-12 victory over David Graham's International Team at the maiden event, with 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples registering a flawless 3-0-0 record in his matches.

The 1996 Presidents Cup was one of the closest run in the tournament's history. As the event returned to Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Arnold Palmer -- pictured with honorary chairman former President George H.W. Bush -- captained the US to a nail-biting 16.5 - 15.5 victory over Peter Thomson's International side.