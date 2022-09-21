Barcelona and Poland star Robert Lewandowski to wear Ukrainian armband at World Cup

(CNN) Former Ukraine captain and coach Andriy Shevchenko presented Barcelona and Poland star Robert Lewandowski with a Ukrainian armband to wear at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

During an event at the Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw on Tuesday, the two famed strikers embraced as Shevchenko fastened the blue and yellow armband to Lewandowski's arm.

"I'm very proud because I know what it means to support Ukraine's people," Lewandowski said.

"I know what it means to fight for freedom, we know the history, our history and that's why it was clear to help our neighbors, to help the people from Ukraine and I'm very proud to wear this armband and to be on this side. I'm very glad and very grateful for everything."

As neighboring countries, there are strong ties and a shared history between Ukraine and Poland, which has accepted more than a million Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion since February, according to the UNHCR

Read More