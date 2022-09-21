Top business news
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A train is seen near a mural of Abraham Lincoln is seen in the Eckington neighborhood of Washington, D.C., on Monday, August 22, 2022.
Locomotive's are coupled to railway cars at the Selkirk rail yard Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Selkirk, N.Y. Government officials and a variety of businesses are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike that would paralyze shipments of everything from crude and clothing to cars, a potential calamity for businesses that have struggled for more than two years due to COVID-19 related supply chain breakdowns. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Botometer is the tool Elon Musk used to make his initial claim about the number of bots on Twitter.
Nurses strike Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 outside North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn. Nurses launched a three-day strike over issues of pay and what they say is understaffing that has been worsened by the strains of the coronavirus pandemic. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Robert Iger attends the Stella McCartney "Get Back" Capsule Collection and documentary release of Peter Jackson's "Get Back" at The Jim Henson Company on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island.
New York CNN Business  — 

The historic streak of falling gasoline prices is over.

After sinking every day for more than three months, US gas prices edged higher – by a penny – to $3.68 a gallon, on average Wednesday, according to AAA.

That ends 98 consecutive days of falling pump prices, the second-longest such streak on record going back to 2005.

The last time the national average price for gasoline rose was June 14, when it hit a record of $5.02. Prices fell every day since then and Thursday would have marked the 100th straight day of declines.

The plunge in gas prices was driven by a series of factors, including stronger supply and weaker demand as drivers balked at high prices and unprecedented releases of emergency oil by the White House.

At the same time, Russia’s oil flows have held up better than feared despite sanctions and the war in Ukraine.

Cheaper gas has been a major boost to the US economy, easing inflationary pressure and giving Americans extra cash to spend.

A one-cent rise in gas prices is not a meaningful change for most drivers, and prices could slump again as global economic concerns grow along with fears that demand for fuel will keep sinking.

Yet if gas prices begin to rise that could undermine the Biden administration and the Fed’s efforts to keep inflation in check. Falling gas prices are the sole reason America’s consumer prices have remained steady overall during the past few months after rising sharply in 2021 and the beginning part of this year.