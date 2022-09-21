Today, you’ll find a deal on a pair of Jabra Elite 4 Active Earbuds, a discounted Ostrichpillow Original Napping Pillow and savings at Package Free Shop. All that and more below.

$99 $75 at Ostrichpillow

Ostrichpillow Ostrichpillow

At Underscored, we’re big fans of Ostrichpillow — the brand offers everything from upgraded sleep masks to unrivaled travel pillows. Right now the marquee Original Napping Pillow is 25% off in celebration of the brand’s 10th anniversary. The (admittedly strange-looking) pillow has garnered a cult following, thanks to its versatility and dreamy comfort, so save now and get your zzz’s anywhere.

30% off sitewide

Package Free Shop Package Free Shop

Sustainable essentials for your home are seriously discounted right now, thanks to this 30% off sitewide sale. Use code CLIMATE to save on cleaning supplies, food storage, makeup, tote bags and much, much more. If you’ve been vying to reduce your household waste, take advantage of this opportunity to stock up on sustainable goods.

$119.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Jabra Elite 4 Michael Andronico/CNN

In our testing, we found the Jabra Elite 4 Active to be a great choice for folks seeking a pair of comfortable, workout-friendly earbuds that don’t cost a ton. Boasting water resistance, active noise cancellation and a bevy of other useful features, the Jabra Elite are a seamless accessory for both iPhone and Android users, thanks to the platform-agnostic app. Already relatively affordable, these earbuds are currently the lowest price we’ve seen for them yet.

$749 $679 at Amazon

iPad Air 2022 apple

Ideal for the WFH crowd, the latest iPad Air possesses enough power and speed for daily use, especially with the right accessories. The M1 chip and a Center Stage-capable front camera mean that this midrange tablet (adjusted for Apple prices) keeps the same sleek design but seeks to improve things with a better processor, a fancy front-facing camera and 5G support. Currently $70 off in the purple shade, this 256 GB, Wi-Fi-enabled tablet is at the lowest price we’ve seen yet.

The Fall Sale

Cozy Earth

Treat yourself to some luxurious bedding and loungewear or other home essentials at a nice discount. Editors at Underscored rave about Cozy Earth’s silky, cloudlike products, from sheets to socks and more. See for yourself what the talk is all about and save — there are lots of nice savings across the site, but even steeper discounts if you use code FALLCOMFORT for 30% off all women’s and men’s loungewear and code FALLBATH for 30% off all Cozy Earth bath products.

More deals to shop

• From now until October 2, Oxo’s 8-cup coffee maker and burr coffee grinder will be 20% off so you have cozy cups of coffee at hand and on demand.

• Revolve is offering 15% off today and today only, so get some discounts on your new favorite fall pieces while you can. Use the code FALL15 at checkout to save.

• Some of Kora Organics’ best bestsellers are deeply discounted, so stock up on all-natural cleansers, serums and more while they’re on sale.

• CRZ women’s apparel — think great, affordable basics for yoga and Pilates — are 20% off at Amazon right now, including a fleece-lined pair perfect for chillier temps.

• Scratch-and-dent Apple products like iPads, MacBooks, iPhones and more of various generations are all on sale at Woot! right now.

• Under Armour tees for the gym, walking the dog or just hanging out are starting at $16.99 with an extra $3 off for Prime members at Woot!.

• Pick up your fall jacket or coat at Nordstrom Rack, which is offering up to 60% off autumnal outerwear until Friday.

• J.Crew’s Feels Like Fall event is offering 30% off your purchase, plus 50% off select fall styles just in time to usher in a new season. Just use code SHOPFALL.

• Slice’s mini box cutter comes with a refillable ceramic blade and is spring-loaded for extra safety. Best of all, right now it’s just $4.73 instead of $12.99 on Amazon.

• The very elegant Beats Studio 3 headphones are on sale at Best Buy for $199.99 today only, aka a cool $150 off.

Deals you may have missed

$249.99 $239.99 at Amazon

AirPods Pro 2 Apple

Three years after debuting — and landing in the ears of seemingly everyone you know — Apple’s mega-popular AirPods Pro are finally getting a refresh. Available for preorder now and launching on Sept. 23, the AirPods Pro 2 promise such major upgrades as improved active noise cancellation (ANC), a wider range of fit options, more expansive touch controls and longer battery life. Like their predecessors, the Pro 2 will still carry the same steep $249 price tag — but if you preorder right now on Amazon, you’ll save $10. While it’s a relatively slight discount, it’s rare to see a brand-new Apple drop with any discount, so be sure to snag a pair now.

Surplus Sale

Wayfair Wayfair

Labor Day might have already passed, but don’t fret: Wayfair’s Surplus Sale is here. Get major discounts — up to 60% off — across a bunch of categories. Snag huge savings on furniture, bedding, decor, kitchen essentials and more. You’ll get free shipping on your order too. Whatever you’re looking for, you’re almost guaranteed to save.

Vitamix Days

Vitamix Nordstrom

Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line Vitamix blender and more right now. Brand-new blenders, containers, bundles, accessories and certified refurbished models are all seeing solid discounts during this limited-time savings event. These powerful blenders — up to 50% off right now — are game changers in the kitchen, so if you’ve had your eye on one, now’s the time to buy.

$179.95 $159.95 with code CNNREADER20 at Ember

Ember Mug 2 Target

At Underscored, we’re big fans of the Ember Mug 2. It’s a rechargeable stainless steel mug surrounded by a ceramic coating that keeps your drink toasty by creating a convection current in whatever liquid you fill it with. It will automatically detect when liquid’s inside and begin heating to the temperature you choose via the associated app. Right now Underscored readers can save $20 on the Metallic Collection — and choose among gold, stainless steel, copper and rose gold — and never sip on lukewarm coffee again. Simply use code CNNREADER20 at checkout.