Scientists have estimated how many ants there are on Earth. Clue: It's a lot

(CNN) Ants are tiny in size but not in number. There are about 20 quadrillion ants on the Earth at any given time, a new study has estimated. That's 20,000 trillion individuals.

than previous ones, according to the The estimate is two to 20 times higherthan previous ones, according to the study , published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday.

"We were very surprised about the large number of ants we found," Sabine S. Nooten, an insect ecologist and temporary principal investigator at the University of Würzburg in Germany, told CNN Tuesday. Nooten was a co-lead author of the study.

"We virtually didn't have any expectations because the numbers which floated around beforehand in scientific literatures were basically educated guesses, and they had very little empirical data to work from," she added. "And, so, this is the novelty of our study because we synthesized the data from a lot of empirical studies."

The previous global estimate of between 1 quadrillion and 10 quadrillion ants by renowned biologists Bert Hölldobler and Edward O. Wilson assumed that they made up approximately 1% of the world's estimated insect population of 1 quintillion individuals, according to the study.

