West Virginia reaches opioid settlements with Walmart and CVS totaling more than $147 million

(CNN) The state of West Virginia has reached settlements with Walmart and CVS totaling more than $147 million to resolve opioid lawsuits, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Tuesday in a news conference.

CVS agreed to a settlement of more than $82.5 million and Walmart agreed to pay more than $65 million to settle the civil complaints "that alleged the pharmacies failed to maintain effective controls as a distributor against diversion that contributed to the oversupply of opioids in the state," the attorney general's office said in a news release.

CVS said that while it is no longer a defendant in the West Virginia lawsuit, it will continue to defend against other opioid claims.

"Putting these claims (in West Virginia) behind us is in the best interest of all parties," CVS said. "Our position remains that opioid prescriptions are written by doctors, not pharmacists, and that opioid medications are made and marketed by manufacturers, not pharmacies."

CNN reached out to Walmart but has not heard back.

