A woman was injured when the patrol car she was placed in was struck by a train in Colorado

(CNN) A Colorado woman was placed in the back of a patrol car before it was hit by a train, leaving her with serious injuries, authorities said Monday.

The incident first unfolded when Platteville police on September 16 responded to a call about a road rage incident involving a firearm in Fort Lupton, about 30 miles from Denver, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigations.

Responding officers found a suspect vehicle and made a traffic stop.

The driver pulled over just past the railroad tracks and the officer stopped behind the car on the tracks, according to the CBI.

Two Fort Lupton officers arrived at the scene and detained the driver -- identified as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez -- on suspicion of felony menacing and seated her in the back of the Platteville patrol car, Colorado Bureau of Investigations officials said.

A crushed patrol car is seen after being hit by a train in Colorado.

Read More