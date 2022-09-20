Five people killed in Iran in protests over death of woman in police custody, human rights group says

(CNN) Five people have been killed by Iranian security forces during protests that were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, who was being held in police custody, according to a human rights monitor.

Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, a Norwegian-registered organization monitoring rights violations in Iran, said five people were fatally shot during demonstrations in Iran's Kurdish region on Monday. It said 75 others were injured in other cities over the weekend.

CNN was unable to independently verify the reports of the deaths and injuries.

The protests erupted after the death of Amini , a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in Tehran after being arrested by Iran's morality police last week.

Iranian officials said that Amini died on Friday after suffering a "heart attack" and falling into a coma following her arrest last Tuesday. However, her family said she did not have a pre-existing heart condition, Emtedad news, an Iranian pro-reform media outlet which claimed to have spoken to Amini's father, said.

